Rafael to produce Iron Dome interceptors in India - report

Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems plans setting up a production line for Iron Dome Tamir interceptor missiles in India, local website NDTV reports. The move would aim to improve production and supply chains. During the war Iran and Hezbollah have been targeting Israel’s security infrastructure, so production in India would be protected from attacks by Iran and its proxies, due to Iran's dependence on India.

Another significant advantage would be the enhancement of Rafael's marketing capabilities, which due to production in India, would be able to market to additional countries. The step would constitute a further expansion of the Israeli company’s adaptation to the Make in India vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in transferring as much production capabilities and technology to the country as possible.

Ministry of Defense director general Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram recently spoke about the closer relationship with India at the Reichman University Herzliya conference. He explained, "The war has sharpened the cost of a stronger Iran for all parties in the region. It has created an identity of interests for the formation of a broader alliance from India, through the UAE to Greece and Cyprus."

Baram added, "Israeli strengths in technology, proven operational experience and security innovation, combined with the financial power of the Gulf may enable a new security-economic front. Expanding our strategic partnerships is not a substitute for the partnership with the US, but it will allow us to increase Israel's room for maneuver and power in the international arena and allow us to diversify strategic supports."

The strengthening of this alliance is evident in the security arena. India is Israel's main defense export destination, and according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India was the destination for 29% of Israeli defense exports between 2021-2025. According to data from Ministry of Defense international defense cooperation division (SIBAT) total export deals with India totaled $20.6 billion over the past five years.

The first in Asia to produce Iron Dome missiles

Along with sales, the scope of Israeli defense production in India is also especially large and includes air defense systems, various types of missiles, and drones. As part of the adaptation to Modi's Make in India program, among other things, Elbit is collaborating with the Adani Corporation in the production of Hermes series drones in India; Israel Aerospace Industries is producing missiles in collaboration with local company BEL; and Rafael is developing weapons systems with the Kalyani Group.

India would be the first country in Asia outside Israel to produce Iron Dome missiles, with Rafael expanding production to the US in recent years. In Arkansas, with US company Raytheon, and through its subsidiary R2S, Rafael inaugurated in 2024 a manufacturing plant in Camden, Arkansas, for Tamir missiles for the Iron Dome air defense system and the Sky Hunter, the US version of the interceptor missile that will be used by the US Marines and other customers.

The plant was set up with an investment of tens of millions of dollars and has 60 employees. The plant will join Raytheon's extensive complex in the local Highland Industrial Park. The joint venture was announced in October 2023, and the plant's inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders - the sister of US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 12, 2026.

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