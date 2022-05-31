Insight Partners to warn startups to prepare for crisis

US venture capital firm Insight Partners has called a Zoom meeting for tomorrow for its portfolio companies worldwide, sources close to the matter have informed "Globes." On the agenda is advice for startup entrepreneurs on how to prepare for the emerging crisis in the global tech industry. The Zoom conference will be led by Insight Partners cofounder and managing director Jeff Horing.

RELATED ARTICLES Sequoia warns on long crisis and slow recovery

Insight Partners has become the leading investor in Israeli tech startup and growth companies, having invested more than $3 billion over the years. Among its best known investments have been monday.com, SentinelOne, Aqua Security, WalkMe, MoonActive, Wiz, NoName Security, Armis and JFrog.

Last year, Insight Partners significantly expanded its office in Israel by appointing Liad Agmon and Hagi Schwartz as its first partners in the country. Insight Partners is considered one of the world's most major tech investors and last year its raised $20 billion in its 12th fund.

Insight Partners call to prepare for the crisis is by no means the first by a venture capital firm. Last week US fund Sequoia delivered a presentation to 250 founders of its portfolio companies warning that the imminent crisis will be long and recovery will be slow.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.