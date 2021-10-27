Intel today launched its 12th Gen Intel Core Processors, known as Alder Laker processors, which include the most advanced gaming processor, the Core i9 12900K. Intel said that the new processor was developed over three years by 1,000 engineers at Intel Israel, alongside other Intel development groups worldwide. The new processor is meant to challenge Nvidia's leadership position in the gaming sector and is also more advanced in AI and serving data centers.

The Alder Lake processors are designed for Windows, Linux, and Chrome operating systems. According to Marketshare, these operating systems account for 91% of the global PC market.

Consequently, Intel said that the new processors will be found inside billions of computers globally, making a huge impact on the PC industry and the gaming market.

Intel VP Core & Client Development Group Ran Berenson oversees 2.000 engineers, half of whom helped develop Alder Lake and its computing core. He expects Intel to make tens of billions of dollars revenue from the Alder Lake lineup over the coming decade.

He said, "We are confident Alder Like will feature prominently in the computing market as hundreds of millions of people choose it for their systems over the coming years. Alder Lake represents Israel's largest-ever chip hardware development project. We expect it to sell in the largest quantities, more than any other 'Blue & White' product launched to date. Today's launch includes the first desktop processors in the lineup. We will follow with Alder Lake processors for laptops and business users. I am immensely proud of all Intel Israel's development groups that participated in this extraordinary project. With Intel dominating 80% of the global computer market, it is thrilling to see the processors developed in Israel sustaining, even reinforcing this trend."

The 12th Gen Core i9 12900K enables the highest level in today's top gaming titles. It provides a maximum turbo speed of up to 5.2 GHz and comes with up to 16 cores and 24 threads while featuring the Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6W. These and other functionalities cut the time gamers' waiting times when they play or work on several apps concurrently. The lineup's flagship processor also offers up to 36% higher image editing speed and up to 81% faster video editing.

The performance core provides the topmost CPU performance ever developed by Intel, providing a giant stride in CPU performance. Intel says the new performance level sets the standard for the next decade of computing. The performance core was designed by Adi Yoaz, Core CPU Chief Architect, and his core development team at Intel Israel.

Yoaz said, "On top of providing the foremost performance ever designed by Intel, Alder Lake's Performance Cores also represent the largest performance leap in over a decade."

Intel Israel CPU SoC HW Architecture Lead Arik Gihon said, "The two cores inside the processor collaborate in a hybrid manner. Companies radiationally use "hybrid" to describe the ability to extract maximum work hours from the battery or kilometers from a fuel tank, often resulting in a performance tradeoff. By contrast, Intel uses "hybrid" to describe a different concept, similar to Formula-1 racecars that use hybrid technology to achieve top performance with more powerful engines and electric power to accelerate through a turn. In other words, 12th Gen Intel Core processors represent the high-performance hybrid cars we built for computing."

