Three 30-floor towers approved for Jerusalem's Har Hotzvim

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee has recommended for deposit a plan to build three 30-floor towers with a total of 150,000 square meters of space in the Har Hotzvim industrial park. The plan will now go to the Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee for approval.

In addition to the three towers, the plan includes a new entrance to Har Hotzvim from Golda Meir Boulevard through a tunnel, and the reconfiguration of public spaces. This will be achieved by creating a connection between Golda Meir Boulevard and Hartom and Hamarpe Streets and a square with commercial space opening out to the light rail line along Golda Meir Boulevard.

The planned was submitted by the Ministry of Finance's Accountant General office and designed by Kolker Kolker Epstein architects.

Har Hotzvim was first developed in the 1970s on land with a total area of 125 acres. The industrial zone is surrounded by Ramat Shlomo to the north, Sanhedria to the east, Kiryat Belz to the south and the Begin Highway to the west. Har Hotzvim currently has 330,000 square meters of space and houses offices for companies including Intel, Teva, Medinol, Rafa Laboratories, Ernst & Young and many more. When completed there will be 15,000 people working in Har Hotzvim.

