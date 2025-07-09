search
Intel selling 8% Mobileye stake

9 Jul, 2025 6:32
After the secondary offering, Intel will be left with an 80% holding in the Israeli advanced driving assistance systems company.

After an extended period of expectation that Intel was about to sell shares in Israeli advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY), last night it finally happened. Intel, which holds an 88% stake in the company, announced that it will sell shares but would continue to hold control of Mobileye.

In trading yesterday Mobileye's share price rose 1.25% to $18.64, giving a market cap of $14.95 billion. In afterhours trading after the announcement, the share price is down 0.70%.

Mobileye announced a secondary offering in which it will sell 45 million Class A common stock shares. The price of the sale has not yet been closed. Estimates are that Intel is selling an 8% stake in the Israeli company for a total of about $1.2 billion, which would leave Intel with an 80% holding in Mobileye.

Mobileye announced that it will purchase shares worth $100 million in the offering. Intel is also granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6.75 million shares of Mobileye’s Class A common stock.

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Intel has been in a cash crunch for the past year, but has not sold Mobileye shares during its difficult period so far. In April, it sold control of its subsidiary Altera to Silverlake at a company valuation of $8.75 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

