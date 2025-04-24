Mobileye posts strong Q1, reaffirms guidance despite tariffs

Three months ago, Israeli advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) published an annual forecast that disappointed investors but stressed that it was a conservative outlook. Now, despite the recent upheaval in the markets, Mobileye has reaffirmed the same outlook.

In its first quarter financial results, Mobileye beat the analysts' expectations on revenue and met the expectations on non-GAAP net profit. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $438 million (above the analysts' expectations of $435 million), up 83% from the corresponding quarter of 2024, which was weak due to the inventory that had accumulated in customers' warehouses.

GAAP net loss in the first quarter narrowed by 52% from the corresponding quarter to $102 million. Non-GAAP net profit was $63 million, up from a net loss in the preceding quarter. Earnings per share in the first quarter was $0.08, in line with analysts' predictions.

Prof. Shashua: We will meet the outlook we have given

Mobileye president and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua said, "Based on strong revenue trends to date, and our analysis of the likely production impacts of current tariff conditions (including recent external projections), we continue to expect to meet the revenue and profitability ranges provided in the outlook. While the level of uncertainty has clearly increased, our original outlook was formulated taking into account some deterioration in macroeconomic conditions in 2025."

Mobileye's annual guidance is for revenue of $1.69-1.81 billion, reflecting a return to growth in 2025and operating profit of $175-260 million. The company expects second quarter revenue to be 7% higher than the corre3sponding quarter of 2025 (in other words it will climb to $470 million).

Mobileye mentions that business development activity was particularly strong in the first quarter and included winning the Surround ADAS project, accelerating the field of transportation as a service, and continued progress towards winning additional projects.

Shashua said, "Business development activity was strong in Q1. In fact, Q1 was one of the largest quarters on record in terms of projected future volumes from design wins. Among other important wins, notable achievements were an ADAS design win with a customer we haven’t had since 2016, our first Surround ADAS design win with Volkswagen Group, and acceleration for our Mobileye Drive robotaxi solution."

Mobileye is controlled by Intel, who recently appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO. Tan wants to focus on Intel's core activity, with many believing that he will look to sell holdings.

Mobileye is traded on Nasdaq with a market cap of $10.7 million. The share price has fallen 33.7% since the start of the year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.