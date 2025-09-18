Iron Beam completes trials ahead of delivery to IDF

Israel's Ministry of Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the lead contractor in the Iron Beam laser air defense system, have announced the completion of trials, ahead of delivering the system to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the final quarter of 2025. From now the system has been renamed Eitan's Beam, in memory of Captain Eitan Oster, who was killed in Lebanon, and is the son of Dubi Oster, a member of the Ministry of Defense Directorate for Research and Development (DDR&D) (MAFAT) team that developed the system. In English the system will now be called Laser Dome.

The system has completed a series of trials at a simulation facility, which proved Laser Dome's effectiveness against missiles, rockets and mortar shells. These capabilities are in addition to the proven operational capability in intercepting drones, which was demonstrated during the war on the Lebanese border. These trials were conducted with a new 450 millimeters sight, instead of 250 millimeters, which allows for an enhanced range of action, higher accuracy and high efficiency, especially for a system with a high power of 100 kilowatt.

Doubling interception capabilities in two years

During the trials, dozens of targets were intercepted in various conditions and scenarios, although this does not guarantee complete efficiency. This is because the laser can struggle in cloudy, hazy and misty weather, which limits its activity and lowers its effectiveness. The system also works in a column and moves from target to target. Therefore, the Laser Dome system will work alongside the Iron Dome system, so that when dealing with a threat, the system will choose how to intercept. Each interception of the laser system will cost a few dollars in energy, instead of about $30,000 for an Iron Dome interceptor missile.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense is already working on doubling Laser Dome's interception capabilities within about two years. This will be done by the time Laser Dome becomes an integral part of the air defense system, together with IAI's Arrow 3 and Arrow 2, Rafael's David's Sling, and alongside Rafael's Iron Dome.

The proven operational capability positions Israel at the forefront of technology worldwide, and Rafael will become the first in the world to export a 100-kilowatt laser system. In August, Australian company Electro-Optic Systems (EOS) signed a contract worth €71.4 million ($82.3 million) to supply such a system to a European country that is a NATO member.

In Europe in particular and in the world in general, there is interest in laser-based defense systems not only because of the extremely low costs of interception, but also because of the speed of light interception. The system is required to stay on a target for several seconds, depending on its size, material structure, and range, in order to intercept it. Furthermore, there will be situations in which the system will choose in advance to intercept with Iron Dome, and situations in which both are operated. Over time, the laser is expected to move from purely defensive use to offensive use.

Laser Dome currently exists in a land version, while a naval version will be developed for integration into naval vessels. Today, as part of the multi-layered defense system, Magen Dome systems are in operation, the naval version of Iron Dome, as well as IAI's LRAD, mounted on Saar 6 vessel. The laser will also save on Magen Dome interceptors.

Fiber optic technologies

In addition, Elbit Systems, which is laser Dome's laser supplier, is currently developing airborne laser interception capabilities. Elbit is working together with the Ministry of Defense, but the technology is still in the R&D stage. Laser Dome's laser is based on fiber optic technology. After realizing about two decades ago that the Nautilus chemical project was ineffective and suffered from limitations due to its toxicity, they turned to fiber optic lasers.

This technology is advancing due to the commercial market. For years, steel procurement and manufacturing plants have been using lasers for cutting, and thus the ecosystem was created. The essential difference between the commercial market and the defense market, where much higher powers are required. Also, optical fibers for lasers are not communication fibers, but much thicker fibers to withstand the required environmental conditions.

El-Op, which was initially an independent company and was acquired by Elbit in 1999 specializes in the development and production of electro-optical systems, and has been dealing with lasers in Israel for 40 years and installation of defense systems in aircraft. One of the best known in the world is the Sky Shield (C-MUSIC): a DIRCM (Directional Infrared Countermeasures) soft active defense system for protecting civilian aircraft from missiles. El Al aircraft are equipped with these systems.

In the Laser Dome system, the laser supplied by Elbit is comprised of amplifiers, each of which produces a certain amount of kilowatts. When these are combined together, a laser with a power of 100 kilowatts can be generated. The laser head receives all the energy from the amplifiers and merges it into a beam that enters the Rafael launcher, which implements guidance, tracking and handling of targets.

In short, a fundamental advantage of the airborne laser, once it becomes feasible, is its ability to deal with the atmosphere and turbulence, disturbances in the air that affect efficiency. Once the laser is airborne, it will be positioned above turbulence, cloudiness and haze, and will be much more effective.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 18, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.