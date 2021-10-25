ironSource to buy Israeli marketing software co Bidalgo

Israeli app monetization platform developer ironSource (NYSE: IS) today announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Israeli marketing software company Bidalgo. No financial details were disclosed

ironSource said that together with its current creative management solution, Luna Labs, the acquisition will allow it to offer a wider spectrum of marketing-focused products, increasing the power and value of its platform for app marketers. ironSource added that the acquisition will enable it to deepen ironSource’s market presence across the entire app economy, due to Bidalgo’s customer base in apps beyond games, including leading social, dating and e-Commerce apps, who use Bidalgo’s technology to manage and optimize their marketing expenditure.

Bidalgo cofounder and CEO Peli Beeri said, "When we founded Bidalgo more than ten years ago, we had a simple goal in mind: we wanted to build the best platform for marketers to optimize their investment towards exceptional business results. With industry changes, we identified the importance of creative analysis in providing greater visibility and control for marketers, and introduced new tools into our marketing intelligence platform, which today tracks and manages over $1B in media spend annually. By combining Bidalgo’s technology with the ironSource platform, we’ll be able to create a unique offering for mobile marketers, with one place to create, analyze and manage every aspect of their paid marketing."

ironSource cofounder and CEO Tomer Bar Zeev said, "ironSource and Bidalgo already work with many of the same customers, who use multiple products on the ironSource platform along with Bidalgo’s marketing technology. This not only highlights the value of the combined offering and our stickiness with customers, it’s also a testament to the strength of our platform-based approach to the app economy, and our customer-centric approach to M&A."

ironSource cofounder and CRO Omer Kaplan added, "In order to successfully grow their apps, it’s critical that app developers are able to measure, control, and effectively allocate funds across multiple marketing channels. That’s why it made perfect sense to partner with Bidalgo in offering truly cross-channel management and optimization of every element of marketing activity through the ironSource platform. This acquisition is part of a wider strategy, which includes the acquisition of Luna Labs earlier this year, to build a full marketing stack within the ironSource platform. The combination will give app marketers an end-to-end solution for their entire marketing operation in one place, from creating ads through managing campaigns across channels and optimizing them."

This latest acquisition comes only 10 days after ironSource announced the acquisition of US mobile advertising and app monetization company Tapjoy Inc. for $400 million cash.

ironSource's share price is up 1.36% in premarket trading on the NYSE at $11.90, giving a market cap of $12.07 billion.