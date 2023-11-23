Israel Aerospace signs $145m loitering munitions deals

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has announced that it has signed two separate agreements with two countries to deliver long range loitering munitions. The two contracts combined are worth $145 million.

IAI adds that these two orders follow a previous contract signed earlier this year for the procurement of IAI's long range loitering munitions. These orders reflect the growing global demand for IAI's long range loitering munition products and demonstrates IAI's capability in this market segment.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said, "Loitering munitions have proven critical to achieving operational success on the battlefield worldwide. The flexibility in strikes that can be achieved with a loitering munition is a major advantage in combat and the type of precision reached is of strategic and national importance. The latest orders emphasize the trust in IAI’s loitering munitions family in bringing the required advantages to each country respectively".

IAI’s long range loitering munitions includes the Harpy NG, Harop, and Mini Harpy.

In the 1980s, IAI invented the loitering munitions weapons class when it introduced the HARPY. Equipped with an Anti-Radiation (AR) seeker, the Harpy was designed for the Autonomous Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions. Today, IAI offers the Next Generation, the HARPY NG - a more advanced loitering munition used against a diverse range of radiating targets.

The HAROP, a derivative of the Harpy, is a battle proven loitering munition with naval and land versions. The Harop is used in a range of combat scenarios including against terror threats. Using a day and night Electro Optical seeker, the HAROP scans, detects, identifies, and attacks stationary and moving targets with exceptional precision and from any angle. The MINI HARPY carries a triple seeker - Electro-optical day, night, and AR. The combined seeker allows detection and attack in severe weather conditions and makes it very difficult for the target to avoid detection and destruction. The Mini Harpy has electrical propulsion and is equipped with an anti-tank warhead. Like the other long range loitering munitions, Mini Harpy is canister-launched

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2023.

