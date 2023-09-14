IAI unveils verticle takeoff anti-tank tactical loitering munition

Israel Aerospace Industries has unveiled the Rotem Alpha (suicide UAV) anti-tank vertical takeoff (VTOL) tactical loitering munition at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London this week. IAI has built a reputation in this field, among other things through the successes of the Harop loitering munition system in the 2020 Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Rotem Alpha represents a leap in operational potential due to its vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. This is because it will now be possible to launch and land in terrain such as forests and densely built areas.

The new loitering munition is equipped with an operational anti-tank warhead and an advanced sensor system, capable of sustaining prolonged missions. In this way, Rotem Alpha provides distinct advantages to tactical units in their anti-tank operations.

Rotem Alpha has an operational range of dozens of kilometers and the ability to stay for a long period of time in either flight or standby mode. The sensor system of the new loitering munition independently identifies and locates threats such as rockets, shells and missile launchers. The Rotem Alpha can be carried by a soldier, or transported on a vehicle.

