Israel Aerospace signs Korean, Thai deals

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) last week signed two new contracts with Asian countries to counter concerns about China and North Korea, sources close to the matter have told "Globes."

In the first deal, IAI signed a contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to supply its advanced ADA anti-jam GPS system for light helicopters. The system, which copes with GPS jamming, has already been installed in the Israel Air Force's various helicopters, combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). ADA has also been installed on land and naval platforms. The latest deal represents a further step in South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) decision to install ADA on its various air force, naval and land platforms.

At the same time, IAI has closed a deal with the Thai Navy to supply six MiniPOP sensors, which will be installed on patrol vessels. The MiniPOP naval sensor includes a continuous zoom color day camera and a thermal imaging camera as well as a laser pointer, eye-safe laser range finder and an advanced image processor.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 24, 2023.

