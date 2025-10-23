Israel Aerospace unveils new armed drone

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), which has earned a worldwide reputation for satellites, the Heron series drones, and the conversion of passenger planes into cargo planes, has unveiled a new armed drone called the Fire Storm 250 at the Association of the US Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington DC. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), developed in collaboration with one of the world's largest weapons manufacturers, Swiss company Sig Sauer, is a quadcopter (a four-bladed drone) designed for tactical missions and equipped with a robotic machine gun.

IAI says that the drone is designed for rapid deployment and for carrying out extremely precise lethal missions - mainly in combat in built-up areas and at short ranges. This allows forces to strike the enemy without being exposed.

The Fire Storm operates for up to three hours continuously and can carry up to 200 projectiles. It is controlled using advanced control algorithms that maintain shooting accuracy even while hovering and moving. The drone takes off and lands vertically, so the work of preparing it for the mission is relatively negligible.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.