Israel Airports Authority puts 600 on unpaid leave

The Israel Airports Authority has announced that it is putting 600 employees on unpaid leave, following the sharp fall in the number of flights using Ben Gurion airport since October 7.

Israel Airports Authority has 4,600 employees of whom 1,000 have been called up to the army reserves. Not including those performing army reserve duty, about 2,000 employees will only work for 75% full time equivalent.

At present only about 100 flights are using Ben Gurion airport daily compared with 500 per day before the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israel Airports Authority said, "Despite the sharp decrease in aviation activity in Israel as a result of the war, the Airports Authority has so far refrained from putting workers on unpaid leave. But due to the situation, and in coordination with the workers' committee, it has been decided to put some of the seasonal workers on unpaid leave."

The Israel Airports Authority added, "The Israel Airports Authority and Ben Gurion airport management are working to bring back international airlines as soon as possible. Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss and Austrian airlines, have already announced the resumption of flights to Israel on January 8, and other international companies are expected to follow suit. We hope that the increase in activities at Ben Gurion airport will continue and that we can bring back employees to work as soon as possible."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.