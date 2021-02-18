Israel begins Arrow 4 missile development

Israel's Ministry of Defense has officially announced the start of development of the Arrow 4 missile defense system to replace the Arrow 2 as part of Israel's multi-layer ballistic missile shield. The announcement comes after the project was approved by the ministerial committee, which allocated a budget for the Arrow 4.

Development is being undertaken and financed jointly by the Ministry of Defense's Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), within the Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT), and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said, "The development of Arrow-4 together with our American partners will result in a technological and operational leap forward, preparing us for the future battlefield and evolving threats in the Middle East and beyond."

US Missile Defense Agency director Vice Admiral John Hill said, "Arrow-4 is a cooperative program between the MDA and IMDO that illustrates US commitment to assisting the government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability to defend the State of Israel from emerging threats."

The project will be managed by Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) as the chief contractor for the development of weapons systems and missile interception. The Arrow 4 will be the new generation of missile interception in the Arrow family which includes the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 and it will have upgraded interception capabilities. The Arrow 4 will provide a response to a broad range of future threats and in the coming decades will replace the Arrow 2.

The Arrow weapon system is a major element of Israel’s multilayered missile defense array and includes advanced radar systems, developed and produced by IAI subsidiary, Elta as well as a BMC system developed by Elbit Systems, and a launch array including interceptors produced by IAI's MLM. Arrow 2 is operational since the year 2000, providing endo-exoatmospheric defense. Arrow 3, an exoatmospheric missile defense system, was delivered for operational use in 2017. It serves as the upper layer of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array. Over the past few years, both of the interceptors were upgraded, and demonstrated excellent capabilities during successful tests held in Israel and in Alaska.

Head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, Moshe Patel said, "We are starting the development of the Arrow-4 system at a symbolic time- 30 years after the gulf war, which led to the establishment of the IMDO and the joint missile defense program with our American partners. Over the last three decades, we have developed one of the most advanced missile defense arrays in the world, built of four layers with demonstrated capabilities. These capabilities are being constantly improved against emerging threats. Arrow-4 will have unprecedented flight and interception capabilities, ensuring the security of the State of Israel."

IAI MLM Division general manager Jacob Galifat added, "The Arrow weapon system, which was one of the first in the world to intercept ballistic missiles, will be upgraded with a significant capability, produced by IAI, in the form of the Arrow 4 interceptor. The interceptor will be the most advanced of its kind in the world and will provide a new layer of defense to the State of Israel and its citizens."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 18, 2021

