Israel cancels need for returning tourists to isolate in hotels

The Israeli government has performed an embarrassing U-turn on the need for all tourists returning from abroad to forcibly isolate in a state-run hotel. The unpopular requirement, which was introduced less than a week ago, was due to be extended for another week on January 1, but it has been cancelled from today.

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein ordered senior officials to cancel the instruction and to instead introduce a mandatory Covid-19 test at the airport. Israelis returning from abroad will now be required to undergo 14 days isolation at home or only 10 days if they take another test after nine days, which proves negative. The Covid-19 tests at the airport for returning Israelis are administered for free.

In the past few days there have been long lines at the airport as returning Israelis queued from isolation in a state-run hotel. Only 33% of those returning from abroad to Israel over the past week were forced into the hotels.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2020

