All Israelis returning from abroad to isolate in state-run hotels

Ben Gurion Airport / Photo: Matan Portnoy, Globes , Globes
21 Dec, 2020 14:10
The coronavirus cabinet has introduced strict new rules starting Wednesday to prevent the new more infectious virus strain from entering Israel.

Israel's coronavirus cabinet has introduced harsh new restrictions in attempts to prevent the new more infectious strain of Covid-19 from entering the country. From Wednesday at 2pm, all Israelis returning to the country from anywhere abroad will be required to isolate in a state-run hotel facility. They can either isolate for 14 days, or 10 days if taking a Covid-19 test on arrival at Ben Gurion airport and another test nine days later.

Those returning from the UK, Denmark and South Africa to Israel have been required to go into isolation at a state-run hotel since yesterday.

If places at the state-run hotels run out, then the Ministry of Health will allow people to isolate at home subject to taking a Covid-19 test within 48 hours.

All non-Israeli passport holders will henceforth be barred from the country including those with special permits to attend family events, students studying in Israel and businesspeople.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 21, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

