Israel drops key demand on Wizz Air hub

Wizz Air continues to postpone resumption of Israel flights, with no bookings on its website available for flights before May 13. But from the Ministry of Transport’s perspective this is no longer an obstacle to allowing the Hungarian low-cost airline to set up a hub in Israel and the move is still expected to go ahead.

Minister of Transport Miri Regev contacted Wizz Air yesterday with a request to restart Tel Aviv flights as soon as possible. The aim was to encourage the airline to recommence Israel operations, even if it is a gradual return, and show the Israeli public that the company is committed to the local market even during the current difficult period.

Several months ago, in a joint statement with Regev, Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi announced the establishment of a hub in Israel as early as April 2026, but the move has not yet been implemented, and as of this time there is still no new target date on the agenda.

For about a year, talks had been underway between the Ministry of Transport and Wizz Air about an Israel hub. The plan encountered stiff opposition from local airlines. Such a hub at Ben Gurion Airport will allow Wizz Air to start and end flights in Israel and keep aircraft and crews in the country. This presence will allow the airline to operate more flights and benefit from valuable slots - the best takeoff and landing times that are allocated to carriers according to airport capacity. The hub will allow Wizz Air to establish a much more significant foothold in the Israeli market.

Israeli airlines have enjoyed a comparative advantage in that their aircraft "base" is in Israel, enabling them to take advantage of the first and last slots of the day, which are preferred by passengers. Shortly before the Iran War began, an inter-ministerial committee officially approved Wizz Air’s Israel hub, so that it could enjoy the same conditions and become a dominant player during peak flight hours. The Hungarian airline will also be able to continue to operate as a foreign company, so that it would not be subject to the stricter regulations that apply to Israeli companies, such as security arrangements and coordination with El Al, which is not only a rival but also provides security services for airlines in Israel.

However, the state also set requirements: employing teams that are mostly composed of Israelis, operating regular flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Eilat, and one of the main requirements was a commitment to fly to Israel even in times of emergency. However, it now appears that this latter requirement will not halt the move even if Wizz Air declines it. The Ministry of Transport is willing to be flexible on the issue, based on the view that even if there are periods of war, the main importance is the company's routine operations, and the effect of its presence in Israel on fares in normal times.

Why Wizz Air has still not resumed flights

Currently, despite the ceasefire, the main reason Wizz Air has still not resumed Israel flights is that it is subject to the EU Aviation Safety agency (EASA), which has extended its advisory not to fly in Israeli airspace as well as other countries in the region, until at least May 1. EASA said it would reassess the situation before that date. The advisory is based on a risk assessment in which, even after the ceasefire announced in early April, the situation in the region remains unstable.

The advisory is not binding, and EU airlines can exercise independent discretion, together with the civil aviation authorities (CAAs) of each of the EU countries. Most European airlines have chosen to suspend flights to Israel until the advisory is lifted. There are already European airlines, mainly from Greece and Cyprus, that have already been operating flights to Israel in recent weeks. The significance for these companies is mainly insurance-related and is expressed in higher premiums and sometimes also in restrictions by insurers on activities.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2026.

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