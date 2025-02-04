Israel in last place in Nations Brand Index

Israel is in last place in the Nation Brands Index, which was conducted in July-August 2024 by polling 40,000 people in 20 countries. The index ranks 50 countries and marks six aspects of country brand strength: policy and governance, culture, people and society, exports, migration and investment, and tourism.

In first place was Japan followed by Germany, Italy, Switzerland and the UK. Bottom of the rankings was Russia, Ukraine, Kenya and Israel. Lower than Israel was Palestine, which is not officially a country.

On Palestine, the surveys says, "Palestine enjoys sympathy in the Muslim world, China, and among younger generations."

Global perception does not recognize Israel’s democratic character as an asset

The report describes Israel as an anomaly and says, " Despite having high objective indicators (GDP per capita, life expectancy, education levels etc.), Israel ranks alongside countries with significantly lower economic and social metrics: Israel’s GDP per capita is 80% higher than the nations it is grouped with. Life expectancy in Israel (83 years) far exceeds the 72-year average of the lowest-ranked countries. Only 40% of countries ranked alongside Israel are democracies, meaning that global perception does not recognize Israel’s democratic character as an asset.

The study notes that Generation Z overwhelmingly rejects Israel, giving it the lowest possible scores across all parameters. The report also observes that there is a de facto boycott of Israeli products and that Israeli exports are at high risk, with a significant aversion to products labeled "Made in Israel." Israel, the report finds, is associated with global instability and according to ranking sentiments, Israel is perceived as part of the "forces of chaos" rather than those contributing to global stability. Even Israel's innovative strength does not save it in this index, and it ranks below most developed European countries and even below the UAE.

The survey was compiled and published by Anholt Nation Brands Index (NBI), which was hired as a consultant by Brands Israel Inc., a private initiative headed by Brands Israel founder Motti Scherf, which aims to promote Israel's brand worldwide. Israel's brand has been in a serious situation since the outbreak of the war.

Scherf said, "Israel has lost its legitimacy in the international community and has been cast into the backyard of global affairs. It is time to acknowledge the failure of traditional public diplomacy and adopt innovative nation-branding models."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.