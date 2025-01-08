Israel rises in world passport strength rankings

Israel's passport has been ranked 19th in Henley and Partners 2025 global ranking of powerful passports. Israel's passport allows travelers to enter 170 countries without a visa. In top place is Singapore, whose passport holders can enter 195 countries without a visa and in second place is Japan whose passport holders can enter 193 countries without a visa.

Despite the hostile international atmosphere against Israel since the outbreak of the war, Israelis can enter four more countries without visas compared with a year ago. Israel's passport has risen from 24th place in recent years following the Abraham Accords, which enabled Israelis to enter new countries which established diplomatic relations, and the US decision to allow Israel to join the visa waiver program.

