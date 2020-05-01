Israel Railways to gradually resume operations May 17

Israel Railways will start to gradually resume operations from May 17, Minister of Transport Bezalel Smotrich has announced. Smotrich made the announcement after discussions with Israel Railways CEO Michael Maixner and senior Ministry of Transport officials.

When asked why Israel Railways is waiting another two weeks when much of the Israeli economy has already moved back towards a regular footing, Smotrich said that demand would at present still be only an estimated 20%, while Israel Railways was also eager to spend the next two weeks pushing ahead with infrastructure work.

It is still unclear which lines will start operating on May 17.

Smotrich said that Israel Railways will adhere to the instructions of the Ministry of Health and passengers would be required to wear masks, respect social distancing and all the other instructions of the Ministry of Health.

