Israel spent $1.1b on nuclear weapons in 2023 - report

Israel spent an estimated $1.1 billion on nuclear weapons in 2023, reports the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). The ICAN pressure group was awarded the Noble Peace Prize in 2017.

ICAN ranks Israel seventh in the world in terms of investment on nuclear weapons, just above Pakistan which spent an estimated $1 billion last year and North Korea, $900 million.

According to ICAN, Israel, the US, China, the UK, France, Russia, India, and North Korea spent a combined $91.4 billion on nuclear weapons in 2023. ICAN says that the money invested in nuclear weapons last year could have provided 27% of the financing shortfall to combat global warming and one minute's worth of money spent on nuclear weapons could have been used to plant 1 million trees.

ICAN was founded in Australia and is today headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

