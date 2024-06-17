Israel upgrading plutonium in Dimona nuclear reactor - report

Israeli is upgrading its plutonium for its reactor at the nuclear research facility in Dimona, according to the annual report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on nuclear weapons.

The researchers note in their report that Israel does not publicly acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons but then report that Israel is modernizing its nuclear arsenal by upgrading its plutonium.

The SIPRI report ranks Israel eighth in its total number of stored nuclear warheads with 90, ahead of North Korea which it estimates has 50. In first place is Russia with 4,380 nuclear warheads followed by the US with 3,708, unchanged from 2023. China is in third place with 500 warheads, up from 410 in 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2024.

