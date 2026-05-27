Israeli 3D printing co Stratasys buys MarkForged

Israeli polymer 3D solutions company Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) has announced the acquisition of US company MarkForged from Israeli 3D printing company Nano Dimension for $42.5 million cash. It was only a little more than a year ago that Nano Dimension acquired MarkForged for $116 million.

In the past Nano Dimension made a failed attempt to buy Stratasys. The biggest shareholder in Stratasys is Israeli private equity fund Fortissimo, which has a 14.9% stake, while Nano Dimension also holds shares.

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MarkForged, which provides end-to-end Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) solutions, had revenue of $70 million in 2025, although one of its production lines will remain owned by Nano Dimension.

Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif said, "This acquisition further advances our capabilities to meet customers’ growing needs in critical areas such as defense and aerospace at a time when additive manufacturing continues to displace traditional manufacturing for high requirement applications in production."

He added, "We believe that our teams can immediately reinvigorate revenue growth by adding MarkForged, Inc.’s products and software systems as we leverage our leading partner networks. We are confident this transaction will strengthen Stratasys’ position in many of the largest and most structurally critical industries where performance, supply chain resilience, reliability, and scalability are essential."

Stratsys share price is currently down 1.44% on Wall Street, giving a market cap of $829 million, up 10% since the start of 2026.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2026.

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