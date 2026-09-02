Israeli AI agents co Wonderful raises $550m at $5.5b valuation

As first revealed by "Globes," Israeli AI agents company Wonderful has raised a $550 million financing round at a valuation of $5 billion led by Insight Partners, with participation from Salesforce, and existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Index Ventures, Vine Ventures, IVP and 9Yards Capital.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Wonderful helps enterprises in countries that do not speak English to instal AI agents. The company, which was selected as one of Globes' top ten promising startups for 2026, is one of the fastest-growing companies in Israel due to accelerated sales of its AI agents, artificial intelligence-based software that performs various tasks in an organization - such as providing customer service, sales management, finances and administration.

Wonderful began its journey as a manufacturer of AI agents capable of creating a direct conversation with customers, users or employees. It quickly expanded to other organizational agent products and later entered the services sector to helps customers implement its AI products in the organization and, in doing so, increases its sales with other products. The company's CEO Bar Winkler told Globes in June, "We quickly realized that no company wants just voice agents - they want chat agents, email agents, sales agents, operations agents and anywhere where employees transfer information from one system to another."

Product for developing AI agents in organizations

The company said, "Since the last financing round in March 2026, Wonderful has expanded its operations to more than 35 markets worldwide and currently has about 650 employees with about half in Israel. At the same time, Wonderful has significantly expanded the capabilities of the operating platform it developed for organizational uses of AI, which is currently used to fully automate end-to-end work processes. Wonderful began its business activities in several countries, including Israel, with a product for developing AI agents in organizations. Throughout the company's development, its capabilities have shaped and grown from developing voice and operational agents, including multi-user agents and writing software systems.

Today, Wonderful has become a complete operating system (OS) for organizational AI, which includes all the tools, capabilities and controls required to implement and operate AI in organizations - one of the reasons for Wonderful's rapid growth also stems from its model The front-end deployment, in addition to the operating system, offers local implementation with the help of representatives (FDE). In this way, Wonderful implements first use of AI swiftly, and guides customers on how to expand the use of the platform to all parts of the company.

The Israel development and installation center will triple in size.

The company also said, "As part of Wonderful's growth process, its development and installation center in Israel will triple in size in the coming year. This is to support the growth of local operations and continue to develop the company's operating system.

Winkler said, "We are entering a new era of organizational transformation. Just as cloud platforms have become the foundation of the modern organization, AI operating systems will become the foundation of every future organization. Our customers are already proving that when AI is used in one part of the business, it quickly expands to all parts of the organization. Without a common operating system, the organization is at risk of replicating the fragmentation created in the traditional SaaS world. Organizations need a common AI foundation, the value of which grows as additional parts of the organization rely on it, and that is exactly what we are building. This round of funding allows us to help more organizations adapt to the future."

The company, which was founded by Winkler and CTO Roey Lalazar, had raised about $290 million before the current funding. In Israel, the company works with the customer service of Bank Hapoalim, Israel Discount Bank, Maccabi Health Services, Bezeq, Pazgas, Menorah Mivtachim and Libra.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2026.

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