AI healthcare costs management co Healthee raises $50m

Israeli AI healthcare costs management platform Healthee has announced the completion of a $50 million Series B financing round led by Key1 Capital, with participation from all existing investors, including Fin Capital, Glilot Capital Partners, Group11, and strategic partner TriNet (NYSE: TNET).

Healthee’s benefits and care navigation platform empowers employees and employers to make the most of their health benefits.

In 2024 Healthee exceeded 15,000 customers, expanded its data and AI capabilities, and continued delivering measurable cost savings and better health outcomes for employers and employees alike. This latest financing round was oversubscribed, and was initiated by Key1 Capital, which approached Healthee after examining its swift growth.

Healthee was founded by CEO Guy Benjamin, COO Ben Nagar and chief data and medical officer Elad Ofir.

The company has over 15,000 customers and has become a go-to solution for simplifying the employee health benefits experience at scale. The new funds will be used to continue expanding Healthee's product capabilities and build a more comprehensive platform for health benefits.

Healthee’s AI-powered approach cuts costs, improves outcomes, and delivers real-time clarity at all levels of the healthcare delivery system by simplifying the healthcare experience for employees, employers, TPAs, PEOs, brokers, benefits administrators, claims adjudicators, and more.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.