Employer healthcare costs co Healthee raises $32m

Israeli employer healthcare costs management company Healthee has announced the completion of a $32 million Series A financing round, co-led by Fin Capital, Glilot Capital Partners, and Group11, with strategic partner TriNet (NYSE: TNET) also participating.

The company has developed a platform to enhance care outcomes and reduce overheads for both employers and employees. Healthee’s comprehensive platform provides personalized, instant, and simple answers to coverage, treatment, and benefits questions, end-to-end open enrollment support, and tailored preventive care suggestions.

The new funds will facilitate the strategic scaling of operations, accelerate product development, and support expansion initiatives, and support the company's commitment to redefine the healthcare landscape with innovative, AI-driven technology solutions. Fin Capital, Glilot, and Group11, bring a wealth of knowledge and resources to the table. Their partnership as co-leaders in this funding round underscores the strength and vision of Healthee's business model, to enable employers to manage health costs effectively, thereby elevating the overall employee experience.

The company was founded in 2018 by Ben Goldenberg, Ben Nagar, Elad Ofir and CEO Guy Benjamin.

Benjamin said, "We believe that everyone deserves access to quality health services at a reasonable price. We are delighted to amplify our impact through Healthee’s cutting-edge technology, enhancing the lives of millions of employees across the United States by eliminating the challenges of finding affordable care. Additionally, our tech streamlines operational tasks within organizations, fostering a more productive and thriving workplace. We firmly believe that healthy and content employees create a positive ripple effect on those around them, both within the workplace and in their personal lives."

