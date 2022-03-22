Israeli AI precision oncology co Nucleai raises $33m

Israeli AI precision cancer drug treatment company Nucleai today announced that it has completed a $33 million Series B financing round, co-led by Section 32 and Sanofi Ventures and with participation of existing investors, including Debiopharm, Fosun RZ Capital, Vertex Ventures, and Grove Ventures. This brings to $50 million, the total amount raised by the company.

Nucleai is an AI-powered spatial biology company, which seeks to transform drug development and clinical treatment decisions through pathology data. The company plans to use the new funding to further develop its drug discovery platform and expand its commercial operations to biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

Nucleai CEO Avi Veidman said, "Nucleai’s vision is to bring spatial biology to the forefront of precision medicine and to embed the use of our platform in every clinical trial involving tissue over the next few years. We are pleased to bring world-class investors who share our passion and vision to transform drug development and clinical treatment decisions by combining artificial intelligence, big data, spatial biology, and a comprehensive software platform."

Nucleai is working with most of the leading pharmaceutical companies to assist them in new drug development, clinical trials, and clinical treatment decisions. Nucleai’s platform is leveraged for retrospective and prospective patient stratification analysis in clinical trials, driving improvement of the probability of success and improved patient outcomes. Nucleai delivers a comprehensive solution that brings the computational power and scales needed to discover novel biomarkers, predicts patient response with higher-quality predictive biomarkers, identifies new targets, and develops the next generation of pathology-based companion diagnostics.

