Israeli AI primary care platform Navina raises $22m

Israeli AI primary care platform Navina today announced the completion of a $22 million Series B financing round led by ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund, with participation from existing investors: Grove Ventures, Vertex Ventures Israel, and Schusterman Family Investments. This brings to $44 million the amount raised by the company to date.

Navina said it had added thousands of new users in the primary care market in 2022 through relationships with care and multi-state physician groups across the US, resulting in a tenfold increase in revenue over the last six months.

Founded by CEO Ronen Lavi and CTO Shay Perera, Navina uses medically-informed AI to make sense of the exponentially increasing amounts of data that can overwhelm primary care physicians. The platform puts the right information in front of physicians at the right time, to give them both a deep understanding of their patients at a glance and actionable insights at the point of care. This is achieved by distilling patient histories from different sources, turning thousands of data points into a concise Patient Portrait, so that critical decision-making data is not missed. Powering the platform is the company’s proprietary AI, which is capable of comprehending the specialized language of primary care.

Lavi said, "Our mission, from the beginning, has been to give physicians the time and confidence they need to stay ahead of their patients’ health, and to transform the physician-patient interaction, changing it from reactive to proactive.

Perera added, "Our investors recognize that AI can enable primary-care doctors to practice medicine the way they desire, while empowering physician groups and health systems to achieve the economics that enable them to meet their responsibilities to the community."

The new funds will be used to accelerate growth and adoption of Navina’s platform among US physician groups and the enterprise healthcare market. The company will further invest in its AI technology and clinical algorithms, and expand its integration of more emerging data sources.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.