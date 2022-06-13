Israeli AI sports analytics co Pixellot raises $161m

Israeli AI automated sports video and analytics solution developer Pixellot announced today that it has completed a $161 million financing round led by PSG, with the participation of existing investor Israeli Secondary Fund (ISF). The round also includes secondary capital from existing investors. As part of the financing round, PSG managing director Ronen Nir, and PSG principal Govind Anand will both join Pixellot’s board.

Pixellot’s AI-automated video production and analytics technology enables a fully automated end-to-end solution that includes capturing, producing, broadcasting and data analytics supports 17 types of team sports and is deployed at 23,000 courts and venues across 70 countries and produces upwards of 350,000 hours of live sports each month.

Pixellot plans using the new investment to expand worldwide marketing into Asia and Latin America and to enhance its video, analytics and highlights systems for fans, athletes and coaches at all levels.

Pixellot CEO Alon Werber said, "In our view, the market for video production solutions in all levels of sports broadcasting, from grassroots to the professional leagues, is ripe for disruption. Pixellot’s field-proven systems are able to deliver this need to production teams worldwide, and with PSG’s partnership, we believe we will be positioned to maximize our reach and provide video streaming solutions to many more professional and amateur markets."

