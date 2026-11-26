Israel’s Ministry of Transport and UAE officials have reached a major breakthrough that will allow Israeli airlines to resume flights to the UAE, sources inform "Globes." Following a demand by Minister of Transport Miri Regev, El Al, Israir and Arkia now look set to resume flights to Dubai in the first quarter of 2027.

Israeli airlines have suspended all flights to the UAE for many months because of Shin Bet requirements and a security dispute between the two countries over arrangements required at UAE airports.

Meanwhile, UAE airline flydubai is also close to resuming flights to Israel. The Israel Civil Aviation Authority has approved slots for the airline at Ben Gurion airport from December 3, and formal clearance from security officials is expected today. The airline will start selling tickets today and operate up to 42 weekly flights on its route between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

Major aviation hubs

The return of the Israeli airlines to the UAE and flydubai is particularly important for competition and flight availability. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are major aviation hubs that offer passengers from Israel onward connections to many destinations in Asia and the east. The absence of Israeli airlines from these routes has reduced passengers’ choices and left most of the traffic to UAE carriers.

Last week, an Israeli Ministry of Transport delegation led by director general Moshe Ben Zaken held talks with senior UAE officials and executives at local airlines to try to work out a framework for resuming flights. The delegation then briefed Regev on the steps flydubai had taken following the incident in September, and she approved the airline’s return subject to the required security clearances.

With the slots approved and talks with security officials progressing, flydubai appears to be just days away from resuming flights. If the understandings on the Israeli airlines’ return are also finalized, competition on routes between Israel and the UAE could return in the first quarter of 2027.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.