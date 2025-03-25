Israeli clinical AI co Navina raises $55m

Israeli AI-powered clinical intelligence company Navina has announced the completion of a $55 million Series C financing round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from existing investors, including Vertex Ventures Israel, Grove Ventures and ALIVE. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $100 million.

Navina will use the new funds to speed up its expansion in the US healthcare market, further develop its proprietary AI technology, and drive improvements in patient outcomes by bringing proactive clinical intelligence to every outpatient interaction.

Navina was founded by CEO Ronen Lavi and CTO Shay Perera.

Lavi said, "This investment is a powerful validation of Navina’s vision to improve patient outcomes and healthcare economics by breaking down data barriers with AI - With this additional capital, we will continue to accelerate AI innovation and revolutionize healthcare by making every patient interaction more empathic, personalized, and proactive."

Navina’s AI copilot has rapidly established itself as a trusted solution for value-based care organizations, beginning with primary care and expanding to broader healthcare segments. The platform serves over 10,000 healthcare professionals across 1,300 clinics and supports the care of more than three million patients. The company has already secured partnerships with industry leaders including agilon health, InnovaCare Health, Millennium Physician Group, and Privia Health, and was recently recognized as Best in KLAS 2025 for Clinician Digital Workflow, further validating its exceptional customer satisfaction and trust.

"AI is rapidly transforming modern healthcare, and Navina stands at the forefront of that transformation - delivering real, measurable value to thousands of clinicians," said Irit Kahan, Managing Director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "Their deep integration into clinical workflows, unparalleled provider trust, and demonstrated ROI make them uniquely positioned to drive meaningful impact across the healthcare ecosystem. We believe Navina’s AI-powered platform is a game-changer, and we are excited to support their next stage of growth."

As healthcare continues to transition toward value-based care, the need for accurate and timely clinical intelligence has become more critical than ever. Yet fragmented data, inefficient manual workflows, and growing administrative burdens make it difficult for clinicians to deliver proactive, preventive patient care, resulting in poor clinical outcomes and high cost of care.

Navina equips clinicians and care teams with real-time, data-driven insights that improve the quality of care and financial outcomes. Navina’s AI copilot surfaces clinical insights that support effective decision-making throughout the care continuum-from the back office to the point of care-while significantly reducing the administrative burden. Navina natively integrates into the clinician workflow, and maintains an impressive 86% weekly active usage rate and high trust in its AI recommendations within daily practice.

