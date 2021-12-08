Israeli co MeaTech bioprints cultivated steak

Israeli cultured meat company MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC; TASE: MITC) has reported that it has succeeded in bioprinting a 3.67 oz (104-gram) cultivated steak, composed mainly of cultivated real fat and muscle cells. The Ness-Ziona-based company believes that it is the largest cultured steak produced to date. MeaTech added that this serves as an important milestone toward the target of scaled production of cultivated bio-printed steak.

The cells used in making the steak were produced using an advanced and proprietary process that starts by isolating bovine stem cells from tissue samples and multiplying them. Upon reaching sufficient cellular mass, stem cells were formulated into bio-inks compatible with MeaTech's proprietary 3D bio-printer. The bio-inks were printed from a digital design file of a steak structure. The printed product was placed in an incubator to mature, where the printed stem cells were differentiated into fat and muscle cells that develop into fat and muscle tissue, respectively, to form the MeaTech steak.

MeaTech intends to continue improving upon its bioprinting and cultivation technologies to produce cultivated meat that better mirrors the key characteristics of farm-raised, premium steak.

MeaTech CEO and CTO Sharon Fima said, "Today's breakthrough is the culmination of over one year's efforts in our cellular biology and high-throughput tissue engineering processes, as well as our precision bioprinting technology. By bioprinting a 3.67 oz steak comprised of living tissue, we believe we have both validated our core technologies and placed ourselves at the forefront of the race to develop high-end, real cell-based cultivated premium meat products."

The company's share price is up 1.5% today at $7.69, giving a market cap of $95.63 million, after rising 4% yesterday.

