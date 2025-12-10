Israeli computing solutions co Quantum Art raises $100m

Israeli scalable quantum computing solutions company Quantum Art today announced the completion of a $100 million Series A financing round led by Bedford Ridge Capital and with the participation of Battery Ventures, Disruptive AI Partners, Harel, and other investors. This brings to $124 million, the total amount raised by the company, which was spun off by the Weizmann instituteInstitute of Science in 2022. Existing investors Amiti Ventures, Existing investors Amiti Ventures, which led the seed round, as well as Stage One, Vertex, Entrée Capital and the Weizmann Institute also participated in the financing round.

The latest investment will fund the development of Perspective, an advanced quantum system that can perform much more complex calculations than currently available capabilities. The funds will also allow Quantum Art to develop first models of the next generation of its systems, which are designed to reach significantly larger calculation volumes and tackle complex industrial problems.

Quantum Art CEO and cofounder Dr. Tal David said that the scope of the investment expresses deep confidence in the company's technology and the pace of its progress. He said that the architecture developed by Quantum Art allows the system to be expanded efficiently, so that even when it grows, it maintains a high execution speed.

Quantum Art CTO and cofounder Dr. Amit Ben Kish added that the team has been able to turn ambitious ideas into advanced systems in an extremely short time. According to him, the funding will allow the company to expand the team, strengthen strategic collaborations and speed up the path to quantum machines on a commercial scale.

