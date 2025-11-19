Israeli defense firms return to French security exhibitions

Reporting from the opening day of France’s Milipol Paris homeland security and safety exhibition, "Al Jazeera" English correspondent Natache Butler found many Israeli defense companies with pavilions at the event.

In contrast to the ban on Israeli defense companies at such events over the past few years and even Israeli officials attending, 39 Israeli companies are participating in the exhibition this year. This follows a decision by French President Emmanuel Macron on the matter, "Al Jazeera" reported.

Pavilions of Israeli companies were shown, in a complex marked Israel, which included cybersecurity companies, facial recognition systems and manufacturers of weapons for dispersing demonstrations, among other things. A representative of the Israel Export Institute told Al Jazeera that "Israel's hope is for peace," and that the large Israeli defense industry must be seen "in the context of the conflict in the region."

Some 1,200 companies from around the world are participating in Milipol. A French political commentator told the network that Macron decided to approve the participation of Israeli companies, unlike in the past, because he "Wants a seat at the table" now that there is a ceasefire brokered by the US and Qatar. "Al Jazeera" is funded by Qatar.

"Macron must appease Israel because he needs its approval, and needs Israel and the US, if he wants France to be part of the day after in Gaza," the commentator noted.

