Israeli digital health co MDClone raises $63m

Israeli digital health company MDClone today announced the completion of a $63 million Series C financing round led by new investors Warburg Pincus and Viola Growth, and with participation from existing investors aMoon, LightSpeed Venture Partners, and OrbiMed.

Beersheva-based MDClone provides clinicians and healthcare professionals with the ability to explore healthcare data independently and without barriers. The MDClone ADAMS Platform is a data analytics environment, encouraging self-service data exploration and action across teams in a healthcare ecosystem - resulting in operational efficiencies, revenue growth and proactive care for patients around the world.

MDClone was founded in 2016 by Boaz Gur-Lavie, Luz Erez, and CEO Ziv Ofek. Ofek was a cofounder of dbMotion, sold to US company AllScripts in 2013 for $235 million.

Ofek said, "Our mission from the start was to help the healthcare ecosystem use data to improve care delivery and health. Through our journey, we've seen great examples around the world where innovation, passion, and technology combine to drive better outcomes. With our technology and growing customer base, we are focused on continuing our global mission and are excited to accelerate the development of new capabilities and in new markets."

MDClone plans using the new funds to accelerate expansion of its healthcare data solutions by investing in new regional markets, continuing to develop the existing platform and expanding into new vertical markets including Life Science and Real World Evidence. The company will also make key recruitments to advance data access and accelerate the power of self-service data exploration.

