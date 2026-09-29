Israeli fintech co Capitolis buys eSecLending for $200m

Israeli fintech company Capitolis today announced an agreement to acquire US company eSecLending for $200 million in cash.

eSecLending is an independent securities lending business working with many of the world’s biggest asset owners, including pension funds, insurance companies, and asset managers, to lend securities to major global banks.

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The acquisition extends the Capitolis platform, adding securities lending as a complementary capability to its existing financial resource optimization solutions. Together, the combined offering provides a differentiated set of capabilities for banks and institutional investors, helping them unlock greater efficiency, optimize resources, and access new opportunities across securities lending, repo, and financing markets. The acquisition also expands Capitolis’ reach to eSecLending’s established network of institutional asset owners while adding the infrastructure, expertise, and scale to accelerate innovation and support future growth.

Capitolis, founded in 2017, has developed a platform enabling banks and financial institutions to optimize their efficiency in capital markets through synergy and collaboration. The company works closely with the world’s leading banks and financial institutions to help solve their core optimization needs.

Capitolis founder and CEO Gil Mandelzis said, "This is a transformational acquisition for Capitolis. We have been enjoying exceptional organic growth over the past few years across our existing business lines, and eSecLending adds a highly complementary new business that aligns closely with our clients’ evolving needs.

Capitolis is acquiring eSecLending from Parthenon Capital and the Company’s management team. As part of the transaction, Parthenon Capital is investing in Capitolis.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and antitrust clearance. eSecLending (Europe) Limited is not included in the transaction but will continue to provide services to eSecLending.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2026.

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