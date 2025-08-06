Israeli fintech co Capitolis raises $56m

Israeli fintech company Capitolis has announced the completion of a $56 million strategic financing round backed by some of the world’s leading banks - new investors Barclays, BNP Paribas, and JPMorgan and previous investors Citi, Morgan Stanley, State Street, and UBS. Venture capital firms including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, and Greenfield Partners, all of which took part in the company’s Series D round in 2022, also participated in this round. This latest financing round brings the total amount raised by Capitolis to $350 million.

Capitolis has developed a platform enabling banks and financial institutions to optimize their efficiency in capital markets through synergy and collaboration. The company works closely with the world’s leading banks and financial institutions to help solve their core optimization needs.

Capitolis founder and CEO Gil Mandelzis said, "These investments will help us further accelerate our growth and expansion in the capital markets as we continue our strong business momentum."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 6, 2025.

