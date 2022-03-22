Fintech co Capitolis raises $110m at $1.6b valuation

Israeli fintech company Capitolis today announced it has completed a $110 million Series D financing round, at a $1.6 billion valuation. Capitolis has tripled its valuation since raising $90 million last April. The round was co-led by Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, and SVB Capital, woith the participation of existing investors including a16z, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, Citi, and State Street. This brings to $280 million, the amount raised to date by Capitolis has raised.

Jeffrey Goldstein, senior advisor at Canapi Ventures, Dan Beldy, partner at Canapi Ventures, and George Osborne, founding partner at 9Yards, join the Capitolis board.

Capitolis enables banks, investors and institutional clients to expand their reach through a collaboration platform and gateway to connect opportunities with a democratized model of institutional capital, safely removing barriers that would otherwise restrict growth in the market.

Capitolis founder and CEO Gil Mandzelzis said, "Over the past two years, our vision to reinvent capital markets has gained tremendous momentum as we have tripled our revenue, customer base and team. We are just scratching the surface on reimagining the capital markets."

Capitolis said it has optimized over $13 trillion in trades through its platform, serving over 100 financial institutions.

