Israeli HR flexibility platform co Gloat raises $90m

Israeli human resources flexibility platform developer Gloat today announced the completion of a $90 million Series D financing round led by Generation Investment Management with participation from Accel, Eight Roads Ventures, Intel Capital and Lumir Ventures. After completing a $57 million Series C financing round last June, the latest round brings to $182 million, the total funding raised by the company.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli HR marketplace co Gloat raises $57m

With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, Gloat was founded in 2015 by CEO Ben Reuveni, Amichai Schreiber and Danny Shteinberg. The company has developed a comprehensive workforce agility platform by combining an AI-powered talent marketplace with workforce intelligence. The platform breaks down organizational barriers, analyzes employees’ skills at scale, and provides crucial insights for strategic talent decision-making.

Reuveni said, "From the start, we built Gloat to help employees and businesses adapt to a new world of work. The pandemic, the great resignation and an increasingly likely economic downturn have accelerated this shift. Now more than ever, companies need to understand their own talent's skills and goals so the right people are connected to the right opportunities and enterprise needs. With the Talent Marketplace and Workforce Intelligence, Gloat is empowering people to steer their own careers and organizations around the world to achieve true workforce agility - in any market or environment."

The company's customers include Unilever, Schneider Electric, Seagate, Nestlé, Novartis, MetLife, HSBC, and ABInBev.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.