Israeli observability co Coralogix raises $200m

Israeli data and AI platform for observability Coralogix today announced the completion of a $200 million in Series F financing round co-led by CPPIB, Greenfield Partners and Advent, with participation from Brighton Park Capital. No company valuation was disclosed. This brings the total amount raised by Coralogix to $550 million including a $115 million Series E financing round last June at a company valuation of over $1 billion.

The rapidly growing company has increased its workforce from 500 to 600 including 300 employees in Israel as well as offices in Boston, London, and Delhi.

Coralogix was built to overcome the limitations of legacy observability tools exposed by AI, with an observability architecture designed for full-fidelity ingestion, real-time streaming analytics, open formats and customer-owned storage. The company’s architecture helps customers retain more telemetry data, reduce cost and maintain deeper operational visibility. In the AI era, it provides the data foundation intelligent systems need to investigate, reason about and operate complex production environments in real time.

Coralogix was founded by CEO Ariel Assaraf, CTO Yoni Farin, Guy Kroupp and Lior Redlus, all former Verint employees. The product idea was conceived due to a recurring operational need, for early identification of issues that cause crises in the field, the founders say. In the early years, the company underwent significant changes, including a change in management and product structure, before breaking through in terms of business and technology. The company also chosen in 2020 as one of "Globes' Most Promising Startups," where it was ranked tenth.

Assaraf said, "The architecture was already there. Long before the industry started talking about AI agents, we built around the idea that observability needed complete data, open access and infrastructure customers could truly control. What’s changing now is the interface layer on top of that foundation. Engineers are no longer the only consumers of observability data. AI systems are becoming operational participants themselves. This funding allows us to accelerate that transition and build the intelligence layer required for the next generation of production operations. In the AI era, dashboards are no longer the starting point for observability. Intelligence is. We didn’t reposition for this shift. We were built for it."

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Trusted by more than 5,000 customers worldwide, like IBM, Tradeweb, and JFrog, Coralogix’s platform processes petabytes of production data daily across eight regions including GovCloud for public sector and regulated industries, and is continuing to expand across fintech, AI infrastructure, cybersecurity and cloud-native enterprises.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2026.

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