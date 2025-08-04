Israeli quantum computing co QuamCore raises $26m

Israeli quantum computing company QuamCore has announced the completion of a $26?million Series?A financing round led by Sentinel Global, with participation from Arkin Capital, as well as existing investors Viola Ventures, Earth & Beyond Ventures, Surround Ventures, Rhodium, and Quantum Leap. The Israel Innovation Authority contributed a $4?million non-dilutive grant. This brings the total funding raised by the company to $35?million.

QuamCore is a deep-tech startup tackling quantum computing’s hardest scalability challenges. The company has developed a fully designed and simulated architecture capable of scaling to 1 million qubits in a single cryostat. This milestone, long considered out of reach, fundamentally changes the economics of quantum computing by eliminating the need for massive multi-cryostat infrastructure.

QuamCore’s innovation lies in tightly integrating superconducting digital control logic directly into the cryostat. This reduces the cabling burden by orders of magnitude and eliminates the primary thermal bottleneck that has blocked large-scale adoption. The design also includes built-in error correction, a critical feature for achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing.

QuamCore CEO Alon Cohen said, "From day one, we focused on the minimum viable system to unlock real-world quantum advantage - and that number is 1 million qubits. We chose to radically rethink the architecture of the most mature and performant platform: superconducting qubits. The result is a blueprint that can scale, stay compact, and remain aligned with where the industry is already headed. This funding allows us to accelerate both chip production and prototype integration. The quantum industry is maturing - and with our approach, superconducting qubits will remain in the lead."

QuamCore’s founding team blends deep expertise in quantum information, superconducting devices, and large-scale semiconductor systems. With this funding, the company will move from design to fabrication of its first-generation processors, establish a dedicated quantum lab, and scale up operations.

