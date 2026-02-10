Israeli security analytics co Vega raises $120m

Israeli security analytics company Vega today announced that it has completed a $120 million Series B financing round, led by Accel with participation from Cyberstarts, Redpoint, and CRV. This brings the total amount raised by Vega to $182 million. Vega says it has doubled its valuation since its last financing round, which market sources now estimate is $800 million.

The company was founded in 2024 by CEO Shay Sandler and CTO Eli Rozen, veterans of Unit 8200 and Granulate, which was acquired by Intel in 2022 for $650 million. The company currently has 100 employees in Tel Aviv and New York, having recently expanded its sales and marketing staff in the US. The company has already signed multi-million dollar contracts with global banks, leading healthcare organizations, and Fortune 200 companies.

Vega’s platform provides AI based security analytics across any environment without requiring costly data migrations, and supports the full SOC workflow from detection and investigation to response and AI triage.

Sandler said, "When a solution is adopted this quickly by global banks and large enterprises, it signals a real shift in how the market wants to operate. Security teams can’t keep up when their data is scattered across clouds and platforms, while the tools they rely on still assume everything can be pulled into one place. Vega is now building a true end-to-end platform on an AI-first operating model designed for how the modern SOC works today. With this funding, the company will advance its SAM, enabling the full SecOps lifecycle from detection through response."

The company says that the latest funding will support continued product development and expansion of the company’s go-to-market team, with an initial focus on AI-based triage, investigation flows and case management capabilities.

