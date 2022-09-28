Israeli short-term rental platform Guesty buys Spanish, Australian cos

Israeli property management platform for the short-term rental and hospitality industry Guesty today announced the acquisition of Spanish vacation rental software company Kigo, and Australian property management software company HiRUM.

Guesty, which last month raised $170 million in a Series E financing round, did not disclose any financial details about the acquisitions. The company, which was founded in 2013, said that it would be absorbing Kigo and HiRUM employees at their offices in Spain, the US, Australia and the Philippines into Guesty's team of 600 employees, thus expanding its global reach, and increasing R&D resources and product advancement for customers of all three platforms. Guesty added that the merger continues its long-term growth vision of expanding into new markets and offering an end-to-end solution to manage the complex needs of property managers and hospitality professionals in all category segments.

Kigo and HiRUM bring thousands of customers to Guesty's product solutions for short-term rentals, vacation villas, and hospitality listings within European and Australian tourism.

"Guesty cofounder and CEO Amiad Soto said, "Kigo and HiRUM view consolidation as the path forward in such a dynamic space and fragmented industry. The continued advancement of property management solutions, technology and service requires substantial resources and financial investment that can only be achieved by merging the industry’s best teams and regional leaders under one entity."

