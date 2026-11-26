Exclusive: In April, the electronics and gaming giant Sony shut down its development operations in Israel, effectively dismantling Altair the Israeli startup it had acquired a decade earlier and closing several departments, including those focused on chips for video and still cameras.

The 200 remaining employees, led by CEO Nohik Semel, acquired control of Altair, while Sony retained a stake. Meanwhile, they have been searching for a new investor to take the company under its wing.

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It has now emerged, sources inform "Globes" that the Hod HaSharon-based company has completed a $100 million funding round. This capital injection supports Altair’s strategic shift toward allowing AI agents on edge devices. The round is led by Maverick Silicon, a fund within US investor Lee Ainslie’s Maverick group that specializes in the semiconductor sector. Earlier this year, the group also invested in Lyte, a company founded by Avigdor Willenz and former PrimeSense team members, which is developing an innovative chip for 3D vision and sensing in robots.

Also participating in the financing round is Pitango, which has returned to invest in Altair. Pitango was also invested in Altair before its first exit, when it was sold to Sony for $212 million in 2016.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2026.

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