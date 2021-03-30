Israeli startup Zoomin Software raises $52m

Israeli startup Zoomin Software today announced that it has completed a $52 million Series C financing round led by General Atlantic, with participation of previous investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Viola Growth. The new investment follows the company's last funding announcement only four months ago and brings to $73 million the total amount raised by Zoomin.

Zoomin has developed a platform, which makes technical information and knowledge available to customers. Zoomin's cloud platform is used by customers such as Mastercard, McAfee and Dell. The company's platform automatically orchestrates content from any source to deliver personalized product answers at every key stakeholder channel, spanning documentation sites, customer service portals, support communities, product applications and more. With advanced analytics covering every content interaction, data-driven insights shed light on user behavior, strategic gaps and opportunities. These insights guide organizations to make smarter decisions across the enterprise, from product to customer success, support, marketing and sales, all based on their existing content.

Zoomin was founded in 2016 by CEO Gal Oron, VP product Hanan Saltzman and president Joe Gelb and has 100 employees including 75 in Israel. Zoomin said it saw strong growth in 2020, when the company more than doubled the number of new customers compared to 2019 and saw a surge in usage and adoption, with an over 300% increase in the volume of product content served through its platform.

Oron said, "This investment attests to the skyrocketing demand among companies across industries - spanning hardware and software, financial services, healthcare and even fast-food - to provide a seamless, intuitive product content experience to their customers. We look forward to further powering our go-to-market machine and to radically enhancing what is essentially the front-line of every company."

