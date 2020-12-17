Israeli co Zoomin Software raises $21m

Israeli company Zoomin Software, which has developed a platform to make technical product content accessible, has announced the completion of a $14 million Series A expansion financing round, and that it has closed $21 million to date, from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Viola Growth.

Zoomin's cloud platform is used by companies like Mastercard, McAfee and Dell. The company's platform automatically orchestrates content from any source to deliver personalized product answers at every key stakeholder channel, spanning documentation sites, customer service portals, support communities, product applications and more. With advanced analytics covering every content interaction, data-driven insights shed light on user behavior, strategic gaps and opportunities. These insights guide organizations to make smarter decisions across the enterprise, from product to customer success, support, marketing and sales, all based on their existing content.

Zoomin cofounder and CEO Gal Oron told "Globes," "The technical information and its significance is real gold for us and we use it to improve the experience of the enterprises customers. The first thing we do is to assemble all the material in one place. Then we present it as short answers, so that you don't need to read long and tedious documents and we perform customization in order to adapt it to specific users. We want to provide the information in a proactive way to customers using the company's site or application in order to save them the call to customer service."

Zoomin was founded in 2016 by Oron, Hanan Saltzman and Joe Gelb and has 85 employees in Israel, New York and London. The company will use the latest investment to expand sales operations throughout the US, Europe and Asia and hire engineering and R&D staff for its Israeli headquarters.

Bessemer Venture Partners partner Amit Karp said, "The era of digital transformation has clearly reached product content. As technical product content continues to grow exponentially, Zoomin allows enterprises to leverage this content as a strategic asset."

Viola Growth partner Rafi Carmeli said, "Zoomin's AI-driven knowledge orchestration platform enables companies to uncover the hidden treasure of their under-utilized product content. Transforming how end-users engage with product content removes friction, significantly enhances the customer's experience throughout the customer journey, and allows the business units to achieve superior KPIs. We are excited by the market demand driven by Zoomin's significant business value-add."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2020

