Israeli startups raised $1.3b in April

Israeli startups raised $1.3 billion in April 2026, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first four months of 2026, Israeli startups have raised $4.4 billion. In the first three months of 2026, Israeli startups have raised $3.1 billion, according to IVC, after raising $10.7 billion in 2025, up from $9.58 billion in 2024 and $6.9 billion in 2023 but well below $15 billion raised in 2022, and the record $25.6 billion raised in 2021.

In April 2026, the biggest financing round was completed by data storage management solutions company VAST Data, which raised $1 billion. Clinical AI company Aidoc raised $150 million and quantum computing company Quantum Art raised $40 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 3, 2026.

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