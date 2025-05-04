Israeli startups raised $500m in April

Israeli startups raised $500 million in April 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli startups have raised $2.6 billion in the first four months of 2025. Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $2.1 billion in the first three months of 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 24% from the corresponding quarter of 2024 but down 12% from the preceding quarter. Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In April 2025, the biggest financing rounds were completed by AI code correction company Lightrun, which raised $70 million. AI healthcare costs management company Healthee and cybersecurity company Sentra each raised $50 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2025.

