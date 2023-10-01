Israeli startups raised $950m in September

Israeli startups raised over $950 million in September 2023, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first nine months of 2023 Israeli startups have raised just $5 billion, compared with $12.37 billion in the corresponding 2022, and a record $25.6 billion in all of 2021, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record.

Although fund raising in the third quarter of 2023 fell from the second quarter, the September figure was the highest monthly figure for startup raising since August 2022.

In September, the biggest financing round was completed by cybersecurity company Cato Networks, which raised $238 million. Human resources platform HiBob raised $150 million, waste materials developer UBQ Materials raised $70 million, fintech company ThetaRay raised $57 million and cancer diagnostics company IBEX Medical Analytics raised $55 million.

