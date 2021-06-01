Israeli startups raised nearly $2b in May

Israeli startups raised nearly $2 billion in May 2021, according to press releases from the companies and their investors. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. Israeli startups just fell short of raising $2 billion in May after raising $2.2 billion in April and a record $2.8 billion in March.

Israeli tech companies raised $5.4 billion in the first three months of 2021, according to IVC, and have now raised $8.6 billion since the start of the year, fast approaching the record $10 billion raised in all of 2020.

In May, e-commerce fraud prevention company Forter led the way, raising $300 million, at a company valuation of $3 billion. Financial management platform HoneyBook raised $155 million, at a company valuation of $1.1 billion, and fintech company Sunbit raised $130 million, also at a company valuation of $1.1 billion. Cybersecurity company Wiz raised $120 million.

Other major financing rounds included data storage company Vast Data, which raised $83 million, data science platform Explorium, which raised $75 million, API security company Salt Security, which raised $70 million, and gift platform Snappy, which raised $70 million. Digital health company Vim raised $60 million, fintech startup Lili raised $55 million, invoice management software company Stampli raised $50 million, and medical device company Rapid Medical raised $50 million. Automated video platform AnyClip raised $46 million, security validation platform Cymulate raised $45 million and business operation company Salto raised $42 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021